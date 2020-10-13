Drew Brees has still never lost to his first NFL team.

Brees and the Saints beat the Chargers 30-27 on Monday night, the fourth time in four attempts that Brees has beaten the Chargers. He previously led the Saints to wins of 37-32 in 2008, 31-24 in 2012 and 35-34 in 2016.

The Chargers selected Brees in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft and he played well, but they chose Philip Rivers in the first round in 2004 and let Brees walk in free agency after the 2005 season.

Brees also beat the Saints in his only start against them for the Chargers. Brees is one of three quarterbacks, along with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning, who have beaten all 32 NFL teams.

Drew Brees improves to 4-0 against the Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk