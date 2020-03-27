Drew Brees' huge coronavirus donation brought 'Today' host Hoda Kotb to tears during interview

Drew Brees’ charitable work in New Orleans has been a constant during his Saints career. That’s the reason he wears a Walter Payton Man of the Year patch on his jersey.

But when Drew and Brittany Brees gave an astonishing $5 million for coronavirus hunger relief in the entire state of Louisiana, it was overwhelming during a time of extreme stress and uncertainty.

When Drew Brees appeared on NBC’s “Today” with longtime host Hoda Kotb, Hoda’s emotions came out. It expressed what many felt about Brees’ generosity.

Hoda gets emotional talking about Drew Brees’ generosity

You rarely see an interviewer break down on air. And Kotb got through the interview with Brees without breaking down.

“I think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity,” Kotb told Brees. “Our hope is, that because you let us know you made this big, generous donation, I think other people look and say, ‘Maybe I can help out too.’

“Drew, we love you!”

“Love you too Hoda, thank you,” Brees said.

Then when Kotb tried to throw it to Savannah Guthrie, she couldn’t. She was overcome by emotion.

Kotb apologized, but she didn’t have to. It was a beautiful moment during a tough time.

Drew and Brittany Brees donated $5 million to coronavirus hunger relief in Louisiana. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, archive)

A lot of good in the sports world during coronavirus concerns

There have been numerous stories through the sports world of good deeds, from NBA players offering to help out arena workers, to Ben Roethlisberger quietly buying enough gift cards from a local restaurant so the owner could continue to keep all his employees, to teams giving huge sums to help out. There’s a lot of good going on in the sports world during the pandemic, and it overshadows the few sports owners and other large businesses that have gone the other way.

Drew and Brittany Brees’ exceptional donation still stands out. They have been giving of their time and money during other difficult periods, like New Orleans’ recovery from Hurricane Katrina. He has been a great ambassador for the Saints and the NFL.

And as Kotb said, hopefully Brees’ generosity leads to other great acts of kindness.