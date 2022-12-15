Drew Brees hired by Purdue as an interim assistant coach

So this is interesting. The Purdue Boilermakers announced Thursday that former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has returned to work for his alma mater as an interim assistant coach ahead of their Citrus Bowl matchup with the LSU Tigers. Brees will help his alma mater prepare for that kickoff and coach during it, and he’s also able to recruit for the Boilermakers through an NCAA waiver.

But it’s only temporary. There aren’t plans for Brees to stay with Purdue beyond their Jan. 2 bowl game, so it’s anyone’s guess as to his career plans after that. He spent the 2021 season with NBC Sports but wasn’t retained for 2022, and has since bounced around between various investment opportunities and some ill-advised marketing sponsorships. Maybe Brees is looking to turn to coaching after trying this out.

Purdue’s in an odd spot. They’ve already named Ryan Walters their next head coach, but interim head coach Brian Brohm will lead the team into the Citrus Bowl against LSU after his brother Jeff Brohm left Purdue to be hired as the Louisville Cardinals’ new head coach. The Boilermakers are going to be without quarterback Aidan O’Connell and the country’s leading receiver Charlie Jones, both of whom declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Brees has his work cut out for him, but he’s overcome long odds before.

