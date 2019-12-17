Drew Brees goes 29-for-30, says his incompletion will “haunt me for a while”

Saints quarterback Drew Brees set a new NFL record for highest completion percentage in a game on Monday night, completing 29 of his 30 passes, a completion rate of 96.7 percent. But after the game he was regretting not going 30-for-30.

“I’ll be honest with you, you always think about the one that you missed,” Brees said on ESPN. “If I just set my darn feet and throw it to the running back, it’s 30-for-30, so that one may haunt me for a little while.”

That Brees is so focused on the one pass he didn’t complete may help explain why he’s been such a great player for so many years: He holds himself to such a high standard that even after a night when he sets a single-game record for completion percentage, and breaks the all-time NFL record for career touchdown passes, he’s thinking about what he could have done better.

With the Saints at 11-3, the next big goal ahead of Brees is to see if he can earn his second Super Bowl ring.