Drew Brees on his game-ending injury: ‘I was not going to be able to be effective’

Something happened to the New Orleans Saints that they haven’t encountered before: Drew Brees pulled himself from a game after suffering an injury. Brees went down hard after being sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street on Sunday, and while he was able to close out the first half, he made a tough realization after the adrenaline wore off during halftime.

Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game that Brees approached him and said that he wouldn’t be able to go after his injury, explaining that he wouldn’t be able to function. It wasn’t a question of pain tolerance as much as a mechanical issue. Payton added that Brees is scheduled to receive an MRI and an X-ray on his damaged ribs.

Brees himself spoke briefly on a media conference call, breathing gently and clearly subdued by the pain.

“I actually felt terrible before the two minute drive, but just had to find a way,” Brees said, referring to a possession he capped with a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara. It was the final pass he threw on Sunday, ceding the job to Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill after halftime.

He also explained that it was a cumulative problem, snowballing with other injuries to his back and throwing shoulder. He won’t know how many ribs were injured until further testing, but acknowledged, “Probably more than one.”

And while the Saints don’t know who will play quarterback in Week 11’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, Brees is determined to remain in the conversation, finishing: “I’m going to do everything I can to be as effective as possible next week.”

