Drew Brees fumble highlights how much Carson Wentz nailed it

As we watch Drew Brees backpedal, apologize and now try to smooth things over with his teammates and his city, one thing is becoming clear.

Carson Wentz nailed it. The first time.

Wentz last Friday became one of the first high-profile white athletes in America to speak out about the killing of George Floyd. He stopped short of specifically calling out police brutality but he condemned "institutional racism" and his approach was one of understanding and empathy. It was honest, it was refreshing and it was unifying.

Then there's what Brees said.

Brees in an interview on Wednesday reiterated his response from 2016 about the peaceful protests against police brutality and racial injustice once held by NFL players during the national anthem. Brees said he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

For Brees's black teammates who have been fighting for racial equality, and for those affected by racial injustice, those words hurt. Not just because Brees completely missed the point of those protests but because of his complete lack of awareness. It hurt more because it came from someone they thought was an ally.

Malcolm Jenkins on Thursday said he had spoken to Brees but he still posted his emotional responses to those comments. A strained Jenkins choked back tears as he talked about how much the words from Brees pained him.

One of the big problems for Jenkins was the loss of trust. In an emotionally charged week, during which Jenkins has been trying to effect real change, someone he considered to be an ally, a friend, a brother, completely discounted the cause.

To Brees's credit, he did apologize on Thursday morning. While many will argue that his apology fell short in many areas, it's at least a start to his rebuilding trust in the locker room and in New Orleans, where crowds of protesters on Wednesday chanted "F- Drew Brees!" Some will accept his apology, some will want to see more and some never will.

For his sake and for the sake of his teammates, I hope the apology wasn't hollow. I hope Brees learns why his words hurt so many.

It's hard to imagine Brees watching those videos of Jenkins and not wanting to rectify the situation. Imagine causing so much pain to someone you're supposed to care about.

While plenty of Saints players have spoken out against their quarterback's words this week, many Eagles players have gained even more respect for their quarterback. DeSean Jackson earlier this week said his white teammates like Wentz, Zach Ertz and Jason Kelce stepped up. In that moment, Wentz wasn't just a leader of a football team; he was a leader of the community.

This isn't about football right now. But eventually, there will be NFL games and it's fair to wonder how these parallel situations will play out short-term and long-term in their respective cities. One team seems to be weaker because of this and one team seems to be stronger.

While Brees caused what might be irreparable damage to the brotherhood of his football team and to his legacy in New Orleans, Wentz took a huge step forward as a leader of his locker room and the community.

