Drew Brees is a full participant Thursday and “all good”

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he woke up Saturday morning with a knee issue.

“It was actually before [last week’s] game,” Brees said Thursday, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com. “It’s actually progressively gotten better since then so all good.”

Brees was a full participant Thursday after being listed as limited on Wednesday’s report, which was an estimated practice report since the Saints didn’t practice Christmas Day.

Coach Sean Payton already had declared Brees “fine” for Sunday.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (hip/forearm) also had a full practice Thursday after being listed as limited a day earlier.

Safety Vonn Bell (knee) didn’t practice Thursday, a downgrade from Wednesday. He has missed the past two games with his injury.

Cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (groin) remained non-participants. Receiver Michael Thomas (hand) and linebacker Kiko Alonso (quadriceps) are among those who remained limited.