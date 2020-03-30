Drew Brees found some rattlesnakes walking his dog, Sean Payton tweeted a perfect response
Drew Brees found something interesting when he was out walking his dogs.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback stumbled across some baby rattlesnakes, and posted a picture in which the rattlesnake looked a little too big to be calling it a “baby.”
The baby rattlesnakes were out today… Saw them on the late afternoon walk with the dogs. https://t.co/i1rrxsArn4
— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 30, 2020
Saints coach Sean Payton is pretty witty on social media, and protective of the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. So he wasn’t too fond of seeing Brees get up close and personal with rattlesnakes.
Let's find a different route. Ok?
— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 30, 2020
Hey, we have to find humor where we can these days.
Though, perhaps the Saints coach wasn’t really joking.
