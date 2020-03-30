Drew Brees found some rattlesnakes walking his dog, Sean Payton tweeted a perfect response

Drew Brees found something interesting when he was out walking his dogs.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback stumbled across some baby rattlesnakes, and posted a picture in which the rattlesnake looked a little too big to be calling it a “baby.”

The baby rattlesnakes were out today… Saw them on the late afternoon walk with the dogs. https://t.co/i1rrxsArn4 — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 30, 2020

Saints coach Sean Payton is pretty witty on social media, and protective of the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. So he wasn’t too fond of seeing Brees get up close and personal with rattlesnakes.

Let's find a different route. Ok? — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 30, 2020

Hey, we have to find humor where we can these days.

Though, perhaps the Saints coach wasn’t really joking.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, left, wants quarterback Drew Brees to stay away from the rattlesnakes. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

