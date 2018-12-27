Drew Brees expects Teddy Bridgewater to see first real NFL action since 2016 knee injury

It’s been more than two years since Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury during a preseason practice.

On Sunday, he’s slated to see his first real NFL action since the freak injury derailed his promising career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Brees says Bridgewater will play vs. Panthers

A 26-year-old backup for New Orleans, Bridgewater is expected to take the field against the Carolina Panthers as the Saints rest starter Drew Brees with the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed already secured.

Brees told the New Orleans Times-Picayune that “there’s no doubt” Bridgewater will play. “It’s just a matter of how much,” Brees said.

While head coach Sean Payton didn’t confirm Bridgewater’s Sunday status, common sense dictates that the Saints don’t want to put Brees at risk ahead of the playoffs with nothing to play for. Plus Brees let the cat out of the bag.

Sunday may prove to be a big opportunity for Teddy Bridgewater when the Saints face the Panthers on Sunday. (Getty)

Big chance for Bridgewater

“If I have the opportunity to get out there, I’ll be excited,” Bridgewater told the Times-Picayune, a little more tight-lipped about his status than Brees.

“Being in the position that I’m in, you always have to stay ready. That’s my mindset since I arrived here. Approach these games with the mindset that the opportunity can come with the blink of an eye.”

Payton may play his starters for a series or more to maintain some sense of rhythm ahead of a playoff bye.

But Bridgewater will likely see the field sooner than later on Sunday in playing time that will be significant for him.

Bridgewater hasn’t played since 2015

Bridgewater has technically played in five games over the past two seasons after missing all of 2016. He attempted a grand total of three passes in those games with the Vikings and Saints. So when he lines up under center on Sunday, it will be his first real test against NFL competition since his career was derailed.

The game will provide Bridgewater the opportunity to feel NFL action for the first time since 2015 while giving potential suitors a chance to evaluate his progress.

Bridgewater was a Pro Bowler in 2015, his second season in the league. If he can provide a glimpse of that same ability, there will be plenty of teams potentially interested in his services.

QB-needy teams will be watching

Count the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins and New York Giants among the teams who will likely be keeping tabs on how Bridgewater looks. And the Saints, who traded for Bridgwater after he signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, will be interested as well.

Unless Brees rides off into the sunset at the end of this season, the Saints wouldn’t look to compete with other teams if Bridgewater ends up commanding starting quarterback pay.

For a while, it looked like Bridgewater may never play football again. Now, with a chance to show his skills Sunday while backing up a future Hall of Famer complete with a shot at a Super Bowl, Bridgewater may have landed in the perfect situation.

