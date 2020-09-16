Drew Brees, Emmanuel Sanders have history of success vs. Raiders

Let’s make this clear from the jump: the New Orleans Saints do not want to play the Las Vegas Raiders without superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas joining them. Thomas has been the No. 1 receiver in New Orleans since the day he was drafted, even if it wasn’t reflected in his last statline (3 catches on 5 targets, gaining 17 yards) before he was cut down by a high-ankle injury.

So the Saints are preparing to face the Raiders in Week 2 with Thomas on the mend for several weeks. If there’s any silver lining here, it’s that his quarterback and No. 2 wideout have a history of success against Las Vegas’s new team.

Sanders has faced the Raiders more often than any other team, playing them 13 times in his career as a member of the AFC West-rival Denver Broncos (and in three matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers before that). He’s caught more passes against Raiders defensive backs (55) to gain more receiving yards (692) than any other team. He played them one last time in 2019 before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-of-7 for 86 yards and a score. That familiarity should be helpful, to say the least.

And Drew Brees also has a solid track record against the Raiders, having started against them 11 times over his long NFL career. He’s recorded a higher passer rating against the Raiders (108.6) than any other quarterback to face them five or more times, per the AP’s Josh Dubow, playing them well regardless of who was calling their defense or trying to tackle him.

Here’s hoping for a get-right game after Brees posted an ugly 160 yards in Week 1, off of an 18-of-30 passing line. He and Sanders have the resume to build some confidence here, but everyone involved would feel a little more sure of things if Thomas were running with them.