Drew Brees and Derek Carr team up at Zurich Classic Pro-Am golf tournament

A couple of New Orleans Saints quarterbacks teamed up at the Zurich Classic Pro-Am golf tournament this week. Saints legend Drew Brees enjoyed an afternoon with his successor Derek Carr at TPC Louisiana, along with tour pros Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer. Carr has made a point to cultivate a relationship with the team’s best-ever player, and afterwards he shared some insight to what that bond looks like.

“So him and I, early in the offseason I talked to him and picked his brain for a long time. I always feel bad because I know he has kids and all that, I get it. We planned a time, I picked his brain about a million different things,” Carr said of his relationship with Brees. You can find his full interview here.

He continued, “I learned so much from him, it was so valuable. And then today he’s asking questions about how things are going, I’m asking him questions about things he thought versus certain looks. We try not to, we try to have fun, but at the end of the day we can’t help ourselves.”

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Carr. He’s been working to pick up the playbook from new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak while leading throwing sessions with teammates at the Saints practice facility during Phase 1 of their offseason. Anything he can learn from Brees could help him get the Saints where they want to go in 2024.

