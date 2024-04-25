Drew Brees and Derek Carr talk Saints at the Zurich Pro-Am Wednesday

Drew Brees and Derek Carr talk Saints at the Zurich Pro-Am Wednesday

AVONDALE, La. — Drew Brees and Derek Carr teamed up with Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer for the Zurich Class Pro-Am Wednesday at TPC Louisiana.

The former and current New Orleans Saints quarterback took the time to talk about the current state of the black & gold as well as their upcoming selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round one starts Thursday night at 7 p.m. on WGNO and ABC affiliates.

The Saints have nine picks in this year’s draft starting with the 14th overall selection in the first round.

Recent mock drafts have the Saints selecting an offensive lineman and with the retirement of James Hurst earlier today, that selection seems likely.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.