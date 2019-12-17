Drew Brees could set consecutive completions record in Week 16

Monday night was a record-breaking one for Saints quarterback Drew Brees on a couple of fronts and he could set another record in Week 16.

In addition to becoming the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, Brees set a record for the best single-game completion percentage by completing 29-of-30 passes in the 34-7 win over the Colts. Brees completed his final 22 passes on the way to that record, which leaves him close to the record for most consecutive completions.

Three quarterbacks — Ryan Tannehill, Philip Rivers and Nick Foles — have completed 25 straight pass attempts. Rivers and Foles both did it over the course of single games last season while Tannehill did it over two games while with the Dolphins during the 2015 season.

Brees will resume his attempt to set the record against Tannehill’s current team when the Saints take the field in Nashville next Sunday.