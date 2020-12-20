Drew Brees comes back from 11 broken ribs, has worst start to a game in his career

Drew Brees is the NFL’s all-time completion percentage leader. He’s not used to going a couple. of passes without a completion.

When he came back Sunday from 11 broken ribs, he didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter.

The New Orleans Saints took on the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chiefs had a 14-0 lead before Brees even completed a pass. Brees threw incomplete on his first six passes, the worst start he has had in his career. Brees had never started a game 0-for-5 in his career before. About 2:30 into the second quarter, Brees hit Alvin Kamara on a short pass barely past the line of scrimmage for his first completion. A few plays later Brees hit Emmanuel Sanders deep for 51 yards. It was a rare deep throw for Brees, which was a good sign.

Drew Brees 51-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders traveled 50.8 yards of air distance, Brees' longest completion over the last 3 seasons.



Sanders has been the targeted receiver for the three longest completions by the Saints this season.#KCvsNO | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/3YN50Cx97U — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 20, 2020

The Saints were without Brees for four games, and Taysom Hill filled in. When the Saints lost last week, the Packers took the lead for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Packers won on Saturday, putting even more pressure on the Saints to win Sunday.

Brees has said he could make all the throws he needed to make, but it didn’t seem that way early on. He threw a few floating passes, one of which was intercepted by the sideline. He didn’t look comfortable. He didn’t look like he has for most of his storied career.

Brees struggled early on. Given the severity of his injury, that shouldn’t have been a big surprise.