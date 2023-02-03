Drew Brees believes Sean Payton is exactly what Russell Wilson needs

The diagnosis of the Denver Broncos’ 2022 NFL Season has mostly started and ended with the play of Russell Wilson. While down seasons happen to the best of NFL quarterbacks from time to time, Wilson’s dreadful season was also put under a microscope due to his off-field happenings and sometimes corny persona.

Now, after the Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, there’s intrigue about the upcoming partnership between Wilson and Payton. Payton’s New Orleans tenure was defined by his partnership with retired quarterback Drew Brees. Together, the two built one of the more prolific offensive attacks of their era, as Brees matched with Payton’s downfield attack.

Brees and Payton spent 15 seasons together, winning one Super Bowl and setting many offensive records. So it makes sense that after the Broncos hired Payton, Brees commented that he believed that Payton is the coach that Wilson will need moving forward.

Drew Brees described this to me as being a pivotal time for Russell Wilson:

“To me, this is set up to be Russell Wilson’s prime _ especially with Sean Payton and a system that’s going to be built around him…This is a great opportunity for Russell Wilson.” pic.twitter.com/6bl9A0XG6w — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 1, 2023

Brees also stated how excited Payton is to get to work to improve Wilson and the Broncos as a whole.

I spoke to @drewbrees about @SeanPayton and @DangeRussWilson “He’s really excited,” Brees said of Wilson. “He can speak for himself, but I think the idea of having Sean Payton come for what he’s hoping is the rest of his career, I’m not sure there’s a better scenario for him.” pic.twitter.com/qWZeZzEg5h — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 1, 2023

As the Payton era begins, we can only hope that he can work his magic on Wilson, propelling Denver back into contention in 2023.

