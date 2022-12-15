Drew Brees becomes assistant coach at Purdue, temporarily

Lightning has struck in West Lafayette!

Not really.

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who participated in a publicity stunt earlier this month based on the creation of the impression that he’d been struck (and possibly killed) by lightning, has joined the Purdue coaching staff on a short-term basis.

Brees, who will work with the team during the transition from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters, will be permitted per NCAA rules to work on-field with players and to participate in recruiting activities.

Brees will assist the program through its Citrus Bowl appearance, against LSU.

It’s unclear how Brees’s role with a college football program meshes, or doesn’t, with his status as a brand ambassador for PointsBet sports book. It would seem to be problematic, on the surface, to have a spokesperson for a sports betting operation working as a college football coach.

Either it’s an issue (and it would seem to be), or it’s open season — and every college football coach can make a little extra money by getting people to bet on college football games.

