Drew Brees announces his retirement after 20-year NFL career
Saints QB Drew Brees confirmed that he is retiring from the NFL after appearing in 305 games over the last 20 years. Brees owns the all-time record for career passing yards (80,358) and ranks 2nd-best in league history in TD passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%). Brees was also named Most Valuable Player after winning Super Bowl XLIV for New Orleans. The impact Brees left on the Saints and the city of New Orleans is monumental and historic