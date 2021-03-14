Drew Brees announces his retirement after 20-year NFL career

Reuters

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce and Billie Eilish were among the early winners on Sunday but K-Pop band BTS were defeated in their bid to win a first Grammy award. BTS lost in the best pop duo or group performance against Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their single "Rain on Me." The awards were announced online ahead of the main Grammys telecast on CBS television, which is expected to be a hybrid ceremony of live and pre-recorded performances but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, without the usual arena audience of thousands of musicians and industry executives.