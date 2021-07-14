Who Dat? Drew Brees — aka Drew-isiana, aka Drew Orleans, aka Super Bowl champion — jumps on this week’s episode of Truss Levelz. The Hall of Fame-bound quarterback talks about his rise through Texas football and how team culture — think rounds of Super Smash Bros. in the locker room — can change a squad into champions.

Saints’ pregame chants [3:16] What makes Texas kids different [12:57] Texas high school football [19:00] Desire to play baseball at Purdue [23:25] Going to the Saints [48:46 ] His love of Jimmy John’s [54:54]

About Our Hosts:

NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.

There’s levels to this game … Truss.

