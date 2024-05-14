Drew Bledsoe thinks Drake Maye is in good hands with Alex Van Pelt

Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe weighed in on what he believes offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt can bring to the Patriots organization.

Not only did he give Van Pelt high praise, but he also explained why he thinks rookie quarterback Drake Maye is in good hands.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said Van Pelt would take the lead in developing the rookie signal-caller. Van Pelt has a history of quarterback development, and this will be important as New England tries to ensure their future success at the position.

For reference, Van Pelt’s experience coaching the quarterback position can be traced all the way back to 2005. Bledsoe stopped by the “Up & Adams” show on Monday and talked about Van Pelt leading the offense in New England.

“One thing that (Maye) has that’s very, very significant going for him is Alex Van Pelt,” said Bledsoe. “We were together in Buffalo for a few years. No disrespect to Zo (Scott Zolak), Alex was, from a backup standpoint, he was the one that had the best football mind, and he also has just this incredibly calm demeanor. He played quarterback in the league for a decade. …I really think that Alex is one of those special quarterback whisperer kind of dudes that’s really going to help (Maye).”

"One thing (Drake Maye) has that is very very significant going for him is Alex Van Pelt…" 4x Pro Bowl QB @DrewBledsoe on the #Patriots new OC Alex Van Pelt

These are certainly encouraging words to hear from a player who has a great football mind in his own right. With Van Pelt in his ear, there’s hope that Maye will get the best possible chance to succeed

