Drew Bledsoe sheds light on Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's unique relationship

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's relationship is a fascinating one, as you'd be hard-pressed to find another sports duo that has enjoyed more success than the two New England Patriots legends have had together.

But it isn't always rainbows and butterflies between the Pats quarterback and head coach. Oftentimes there can be tension when there's so much pressure to win week in and week out. Especially with a head coach as strict as Belichick.

In a clip from his upcoming E:60 episode, ex-Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe explains to ESPN's Jeremy Schapp how Brady thrives on that tension.

[Brady] knows 100 percent that if Belichick feels like he can replace him at a lower number with somebody that's going to give him comparable production, that's it. And he knows that unequivocally, and he's even commented on it. In terms of their relationship, you know you work with somebody for 18 or 19 years or whatever -- I mean, it's not always going to be warm and fuzzy. Especially when it's Belichick, who's not warm and fuzzy to begin with, particularly in a work environment. So is there some tension? I'm certain that there is, but that stress and tension can drive attention to detail. It can drive work ethic.

Six Super Bowls later, it's safe to say Brady has handled the tense atmosphere in Foxboro just fine.

As for whether he'll want to continue playing in that environment under Belichick remains to be seen. The 42-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career on March 18 if he and the Patriots don't agree to a contract extension before then.

Bledsoe's E:60 episode will air Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

