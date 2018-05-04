Drew Bledsoe returns the favor, rocks Terry Rozier shirt before Boston's Game 2 on Thursday

Drew Bledsoe wore a “Scary Terry” shirt to support Terry Rozier on Thursday night, providing fans with a new, unlikely sports friendship. (Instagram/Drew Bledsoe)

Celtics guard Terry Rozier and Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe feuded all through their first-round playoff series.

Rozier knocked down a buzzer-beater over Bledsoe in the first game, then Bledsoe pretended not to know who Rozier even was. Rozier called Bledsoe “Drew Bledsoe” in a press conference, too, referring to the former New England Patriots quarterback.

After Boston knocked off the Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals, Rozier got the final word in the feud, showing up to their first game against the 76ers on Monday wearing an old-school Drew Bledsoe jersey.

While his beef with Eric Bledsoe seems to be over, his new friendship looks to be just getting started with the former quarterback.

Drew Bledsoe posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday — ahead of the Celtics’ Game 2 matchup against Philadelphia — wearing a “Scary Terry” shirt and holding a glass of wine.

“Rocking the Scary Terry shirt on game day!! Go get em kid!!” Drew wrote on Instagram.

While he was just trolling Eric Bledsoe initially, it looks like the feud has culminated in a new, unlikely friendship.

“I got love for my man Drew Bledsoe, even though we haven’t talked,” Rozier said after Game 1. “I think he knows who I am, and I know who he is.”

If he didn’t know who Rozier was before, Drew definitely does now.

