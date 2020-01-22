Twenty years ago, Tom Brady was just a sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan serving as Drew Bledsoe's backup. No one, except maybe Brady himself, believed he'd achieve half of what he's accomplished in the NFL since.

Bledsoe readily admits he underestimated Brady when the two became teammates in 2000. While Bledsoe believed Brady would have longevity in the league, he never dreamed it would be as a New England Patriots icon.

In a trailer for his upcoming E:60 special, Bledsoe recalls thinking Brady would simply be another Jason Garrett. That is, a quarterback who barely ever started under center but received paychecks from NFL teams for 12 years.

"Here's the real truth of it: So when he was on practice squad his rookie year I actually called my financial advisor about him," Bledsoe said. "I was like, ‘Hey, I really like this kid. He's never going to be a starter. He's going to be Jason Garrett or one of those guys that's just going to be around forever and you'll really like the kid.'"

Watch the trailer below:

"He's never gonna be a starter...he's gonna be Jason Garrett or one of those guys who's just gonna be around forever..." - @DrewBledsoe on how he felt about rookie @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/euIFMZtqNQ — E60 (@E60) January 22, 2020

Brady plans to play in his 21st NFL season, so Bledsoe at least nailed the longevity part of his prediction. As for the six Super Bowl titles and status as arguably the greatest QB to ever play the game? Well, no one could ever have seen that coming.

Bledsoe's E:60 special airs Sunday on ESPN at 7 p.m.

Drew Bledsoe recalls comparing Tom Brady to Jason Garrett: 'He's never going to be a starter' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston