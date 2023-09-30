Drew Bledsoe named ‘Legend of the Game’ for Bills vs. Dolphins

Before Josh Allen there was Drew Bledsoe and he’s back in town.

The Bills had a streak of quarterbacks that didn’t really pan out prior to Allen’s arrival in 2018. Between Hall of Famer Jim Kelly and Allen, the one potentially with the most success was Drew Bledsoe.

Bledsoe is going to be taking in the Bills’ upcoming AFC East showdown with the Dolphins in Week 4 from Highmark Stadium.

The team has announced that Bledsoe will be back in Orchard Park and honored on Sunday during the team’s game against the Dolphins. He will be the “Legend of the Game.”

Always good to have our guy @DrewBledsoe back in Buffalo! #MIAvsBUF Enter for your chance to win a football signed by Drew and a $250 BFLO Store gift card: https://t.co/TWChYbFfgl pic.twitter.com/BJGqB1J7bG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 28, 2023

Bledsoe told the team’s website he’s excited to be back with Bills Mafia.

“Coming back into that stadium and having the fans welcome me rather than boo the crap out of me was great,” Bledsoe said, comparing his time with the Patriots to his time with the Bills. “Loved it. We just, very quickly, fell in love with everything about Western New York and especially being a part of the Bills.”

Bledsoe was with the Bills from 2002 to 2004. In that time, he earned a Pro Bowl nod and notched a 4,000-plus yard season.

Prior to kickoff, Bledsoe will be one of the first ones out of the tunnel at Highmark Stadium. He’ll pump Bills Mafia up just ahead of the opening kick and team introductions.

Get to your seats early to see Bledsoe’s acknowledgement.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire