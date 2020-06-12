Drew Bledsoe finally sells custom Oregon compound for $5.6 million

Built by Drew Bledsoe in 2008, the 10-acre compound centers on a nearly 15,000-square-foot mansion with views of the Cascades. (Realtor.com)

Seven years and five relists later, longtime NFL quarterback Drew Blesdoe has finally sold his Oregon home. The scenic estate in the city of Bend just sold for $5.6 million, a significant drop from the $9.95 million he was originally seeking.

Bledsoe — a Washington native who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2002 — picked up the land for $750,000 in 2004 and built the custom compound four years later.

The property covers more than 10 acres in a gated community and centers on a stone-clad mansion of nearly 15,000 square feet. That’s not the only draw; there’s also a swimming pool, two spas, a turf sports court, a putting green, an attached four-car garage and a detached three-car garage.

A park-like courtyard approaches the home, which features expansive living spaces under dramatic wood beams. The great room rises to a window-lined lounge with views of the Cascades, and other highlights include a rotunda-style breakfast nook and flagstone dining room.

Seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and high-end amenities such as a stone wine cellar, movie theater and indoor basketball court complete the interior. Outside, a series of patios, lounges and dining areas dot the entertainer’s backyard.

Bledsoe spent 14 years in the NFL, reaching two Super Bowls and four Pro Bowls: three with the Patriots and one with the Bills. The Patriots turned their franchise around with him at the helm, and the team elected him into its Hall of Fame in 2011.

Justin Lavik and Betsey Little of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.