Drew Bledsoe explains why Tom Brady was the worst backup QB of all time

Tom Brady’s New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction on Wednesday brought out many football legends, including former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Bledsoe had a hilarious remark when speaking at the event in celebration of the greatest quarterback of all time. He held the quarterback torch before Brady from 1993-2001.

The infamous hit from Jets linebacker Mo Lewis in Week 2 of the 2001 season paved the way for Brady to take over the offense, and the rest is quite literally history.

Bledsoe joked that Brady was the worst backup of all time.

“You never understood, when I got healthy, you were supposed to go sit the hell back down,” said Bledsoe.

Drew Bledsoe calls Tom Brady the worst backup quarterback of all-time. "You never understood, when I got healthy, you were supposed to go sit the hell back down." — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) June 13, 2024

Bledsoe has made peace with the ending of his tenure in New England over the years, and he has even cracked jokes about it on more than one occasion. He recently reunited with both Brady and Bill Belichick for a skit in “The Roast of Tom Brady” Netflix special.

The course of Patriots history was undoubtedly altered on that day in 2001, but there’s no denying that Bledsoe has love for Brady.

At the end of the day, both quarterbacks had extremely successful NFL careers. Bledsoe was a four-time Pro Bowler and former NFL passing yards leader.

If anything, his appearance at the event on Wednesday was a great reminder of how much the Patriots organization truly means to him.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire