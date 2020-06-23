Drew Bledsoe explains how Tom Brady will elevate Buccaneers' intensity

It's not easy to find NFL players who are more intense about winning than Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback approaches every single day with a chip on his shoulder. He's constantly trying to prove he's the best quarterback for his team, despite winning six Super Bowl titles and becoming arguably the greatest player in league history.

One of the biggest benefits the Buccaneers will get working with Brady is seeing what it takes to play at a high level consistently. This means constantly working on your craft, whether it's on the field or in the weight room, for the entirety of the season. It's a four or five month grind where little else matters outside of winning football games. Tampa Bay's roster isn't full of guys with Super Bowl rings, so the example Brady sets will be enormously helpful.

Brady had plenty of help building an atmosphere of focus and intensity during his career in New England. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is as intense and demanding as they come. Creating the same kind of environment in Tampa Bay could be more challenging. For one, there's more fun stuff to do after practice given the nice weather and proximity to the beaches in Florida.

One of Brady's former New England Patriots teammates, Drew Bledsoe, recently explained to Colin Cowherd on FOX Sports 1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that he doesn't think the 42-year-old quarterback will have any trouble raising the intensity in Tampa Bay.

"If you're playing a professional sport, especially football, if you're not showing up every single day with great intensity, ready to work hard and bang heads, then you're in the wrong profession. So, let's start there," Bledsoe said.

"With Tom, he brings so much credibility to that organization that he's immediately going to elevate that within the building," Bledsoe said. "What they do when they leave the facility might be a little different. Leave the facility and go to the beach, that sounds pretty good. I never got to do that. I was in New England and Buffalo. I did go to Dallas, so at least it was warm. But once you're in the building, you better have that intensity already. With the credibility and the work ethic and all the things that Tom brings, I think it's going to elevate things for them right away."

Brady has already shown a willingness to work with his teammates and establish the type of culture he envisions in Tampa Bay. He's reportedly held multiple workouts with teammates, which has given the Buccaneers offense valuable time to build chemistry and for Brady to learn the team's offense.

Buccaneers players will quickly realize -- if they haven't already -- the type of hard work, hustle and competitiveness that Brady demands from his teammates. When the superstar player and leader of the team sets such a great example, the rest of the team typically follows, especially since Brady never hesitates to hold himself accountable, too.

