Drew Bledsoe explains how Tom Brady could be enticed to leave Patriots

Which offseason path will Tom Brady choose? Will he sign with another team in free agency, stay with the New England Patriots or retire?

Drew Bledsoe knows the 42-year-old quarterback better than most, and he has two reasons why Brady may by motivated to go elsewhere.

In an interview Monday with CBS Sports Radio's "The Zach Gelb Show," Bledsoe said he could see both Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wanting to win a Super Bowl without the other "to see where the credit really lies."

"It's been a great relationship with the two of them but I do think there is some intrigue probably on both sides of that thing to see if they can do it without the other guy." -Former #Patriots QB @DrewBledsoe on The @ZachGelb Show talking about @TomBrady and Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/d33VA1oNmR — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) January 7, 2020

"I do think there is some intrigue probably on both sides of that thing to see if they can do it without the other guy," Bledsoe said.

Brady and Belichick both came to the Patriots in 2000, when Bledsoe was in his eighth season as New England's starting quarterback. They've been inextricably linked ever since, winning six Super Bowl titles over a 19-year span after Brady replaced Bledsoe in 2001.

But according to Bledsoe -- who was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2002 -- there's another reason why Brady may be motivated to leave the Patriots this offseason: for a fresh start.

"This where it might be kind of intriguing for Tommy: All of a sudden you feel like a rookie again," Bledsoe said, referencing his move from New England to Buffalo. "You're in a brand-new organization, you're in a new situation, new coach, new teammates.

"It was kind of inspiring, honestly, to take on a new challenge in Buffalo. We got off to a great start that year. Unfortunately, we didn't finish it strong, but it was a cool challenge to go take on, and who knows, it may be intriguing to him."

Bledsoe had one of the best statistical seasons of his career in 2002, throwing for 4,359 yards with 24 passing touchdowns while making the Pro Bowl.

Granted, Bledsoe was only 30 at the time, while Brady will be 43 in August. Bledsoe's point is well-taken, though: Imagine how motivated Brady would be to both win a Super Bowl without Belichick and take on a new challenge in a new offensive system?

Robert Kraft and the Patriots are hoping Brady chooses stability by staying in New England, but there indeed would be "intrigue" in Brady trying to add one more piece to his legacy.

