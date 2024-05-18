Drew Beam recaps pitching performance versus South Carolina

No. 1 Tennessee (45-10, 21-8 SEC) completed a series win against No. 23 South Carolina (33-20, 13-16 SEC). The Vols were victorious, 8-3, on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Drew Beam (8-2) started for Tennessee, pitching six innings, and recorded four strikeouts. He totaled 104 pitches, including 59 strikes, against 25 batters.

“I think just a day of adjustments early on,” Beam said. “I thought a lot of pitches got behind the counts, and then kind of made that adjustment about halfway through the outing, and started getting ahead in the count throwing first pitch strikes. That helped me get ahead and lowered my pitch count throughout the innings.”

Beam’s entire postgame media availability can be watched below.

