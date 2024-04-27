Drew Beam recaps pitching performance against Missouri

No. 3 Tennessee (36-7, 14-6 SEC) defeated Missouri (19-25, 6-14 SEC), 3-2, on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Drew Beam (6-1) started and pitched 7.1 innings for the Vols. He allowed two runs, six hits and one walk, while recording eight strikeouts. Beam totaled 106 pitches, including 70 strikes, against 29 batters.

“Early, was having a little control issues, so I had to work through some of that,” Beam said. “Got a little more comfortable towards the end of the game there. About the fourth inning, made an adjustment, figured some things out, but spinning the curveball really well and found the change up there in the last couple innings and that really helped me there late.”

Beam’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire