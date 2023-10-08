The Drew Barrymore Show confirms October return date

The Drew Barrymore Show is back in business later this month.

Over on Instagram, it's been announced that the eponymous Scream star's CBS talkshow will return for its brand-new season on Monday, October 16.

This comes not long after Barrymore faced some backlash for planning to air her programme during the concurrent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which made some significant headway in late September.

In a now-deleted social media clip, the actress shared at the time: "I believe there is nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay.

"I fully accept that, I fully understand that. I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone. That's not who I am. I've been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them.

"I deeply apologise to writers, I deeply apologise to unions, I deeply apologise... All I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility. And no, I don't have a PR machine behind this."



Barrymore, who appeared as a child in the Steven Spielberg classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, also suggested she "didn't want to hide behind people", hence the video.

"We aren't going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because, as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people's jobs on the line."



Deadline reports that celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes, and sustainable living guru Danny Seo are all guests in the imminent season.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on CBS in the US.

