Drew and Brittany Brees commit $5 million to coronavirus hunger relief in Louisiana

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany are stepping up to help their larger community survive the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Brees announced on his Instagram account on Thursday that he and Brittany will be committing a whopping $5 million for coronavirus hunger relief in the entire state of Louisiana.

In the post, Brees said that they’re partnering with several restaurants, a food bank, a local non-profit health system, and a Louisiana-based food delivery service to provide 10,000 meals a day for those in need. And they plan to do it “for as long as it takes.”

Louisiana is believed to be the next major COVID-19 hotspot in the U.S. Positive tests are at nearly 2,000 with 65 reported deaths, according to an NPR report. The state and numerous cities have enacted restrictions to keep people in their homes, so Drew and Brittany’s extremely generous donation will be immediately felt by Louisiana residents in need of help.

