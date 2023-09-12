Drew Allar report: Why Penn State football doesn't need a dynamic leader ... just yet.

Drew Allar, one of the most highly-regarded, fast-starting quarterbacks in the nation, said he doesn't like being the center of attention.

The Penn State football sophomore said he's not comfortable with that position at all — even though being a top-line college QB might seem to require it, in some form or fashion.

“I do more of my talking on the field as opposed to off the field. That's just kind of how I am," he said on Tuesday, as he prepares for his first starting assignment on the road, at Illinois.

Certainly, so far, Allar has lived up to lofty expectations through two fan-friendly, cushy victories in Beaver Stadium. He completed most all of his throws (43-of-55, 78 percent) and didn't turn the ball over. He looked in command scanning his receivers before deciding who to throw to. His passes were crisp, accurate and delivered quickly.

And yet he's never done any of that yet, for an entire game, away from home. He's still just 19. Certainly, defenses will attempt to throw new things at him as they study his tendencies on tape.

While head coach James Franklin hesitated to predict how Allar will actually handle Saturday's challenges, he did say he's "doing all the right things in terms of preparation, watching film, nutrition, hydration, sleep, getting more confident with his leadership role on the team."

Franklin countered Allar's lack of game experience and demonstrative personality like this:

"What's allowing him to play well, (is that) he's not focused on those things. ... And to be honest, we're not asking that of him in year one.

"I think he's spending all of his energy and time on how he can be the best quarterback for Penn State. We're not asking that of him," to be a dynamic leader just yet.

He does have this, however: Allar performed with an impressive calmness, poise and accuracy when forced into the middle of his first Penn State game as a true freshman last year — a win-at-the-end affair at Purdue.

Plus, it appears as if he does, already, own some kind of necessary lead and control of this offense. He talked of how organizing regular, offseason throwing sessions with his receivers directly led to their early symbiosis now.

Starting in May, Allar said he and his pass-catchers threw four or five times each week, always around 8 a.m., before strength and conditioning workouts and summer classes.

"That's when our biggest growth hit ...," he said.

"That really paid off because we were able to hone in on the little details. We didn’t throw a lot of routes, we focused on three to five routes a day. That’s when we saw the most improvement because each day we had a plan and attacked it with the right mindset. That really helped us going into the fall camp because we weren’t behind like we were going into spring ball because we didn’t have that chemistry down."

Illinois' struggles, Penn State's gain?

Those like Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry have noticed quickly and offer rave reviews. The Illini defense has struggled mightily through its first two games, not delivering enough pressure up front and scrambling to cover receivers in the back.

They rank last in the Big Ten in rush defense (224 yards per game), total defense (477.5 ypg.) and scoring defense (31 points per game).

"Allar, I mean, he has a beautiful arm. He’s long, he’s pretty. He’s pretty athletic and moves extremely well in the pocket," Henry said during Illinois' weekly press conference.

"You have a receiving corps who may not have the Penn State names, theoretically, the first-round draft pick, but those guys bust their butts. They can get open, they have great hands. I think they do a really good job down the field of being in (rhythm) and catching the ball at its high point ... and they’re tremendous, tremendous run blockers. They take a lot of pride in that."

