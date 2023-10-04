Drew Allar receives honorable mention on CBS Sports QB power ranking

Is Drew Allar among the best quarterbacks in college football this season? Without too much hesitation, the answer to that question should be a resounding yes. But is he one of the 10 best in the game? That is another debate you may choose to have. But according to the latest QB power rankings from CBS Sports, the answer is no.

CBS Sports college football writer Tom Fornelli updated his power ranking of the nation’s top college football quarterbacks. Penn State’s Allar did not make the top 10- cut, but he did receive an honorable mention along with four others just missing the cut.

Allar was one of two Big Ten quarterbacks to appear as an honorable mention. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten leader in passing yardage after Week 5, was also an honorable mention. No other Big Ten passer appears on Fornelli’s power rankings.

Allar has passed for 1,092 yards with 9 touchdowns this season. He has yet to throw an interception. His two shakiest performances, relatively speaking, have each been on the road in the first month of the season, against Illinois and Northwestern. But even when things have not gone smoothly, Allar has showed good poise to keep control of the game, and his lack of interceptions is a testament to being smart with the football even when the offense is sputtering.

Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, USC’s Caleb Williams, tops Fornelli’s power ranking. Former Indiana quarterback, and current Washington quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. is second on the list.

You can view the entire QB power ranking from Fornelli via CBS Sports.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire