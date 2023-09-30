Drew Allar, Penn State football struggles, recovers: 3 things we learned vs. Northwestern

This Penn State football team played its worst half of football in this ever-promising 2023 season.

What will it mean going forward?

It's almost as if the Nittany Lions − especially on offense − played as they were starting their upcoming bye week early, by the way things looked early Saturday against the try-hard but overmatched Northwestern Wildcats.

While Drew Allar and the Lions certainly recovered to some extent after halftime, it was not a promising effort for an offense that needed to prove an ability to throw the ball downfield and unlock a running game.

Here are three things we learned from still-undefeated Penn State's 41-13 victory over the Wildcats.

Drew Allar, PSU receivers struggles alarming

The Nittany Lions and their 5-star phenom quarterback have played and won five-straight.

But the passing game continues to look disconnected − and never more so than against one of the Big Ten's worst defenses.

Allar never fully looked comfortable and could never string together successful passes in the team's most disjointed effort yet. He was only 14-of-27 for 152 yards through 3 1/2 quarters. He and his receivers simply didn't look to be on the same page throughout.

Allar did not attempt a downfield pass until nine minutes remained in the game (end zone incompletion to Dante Cephus).

If Nick Singleton, run game can't break out now ...

There appear to be major issues with what's supposed to be the team's best offensive line and running back combination yet under James Franklin.

Breakaway star Nick Singleton was held in check once more. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry with a long run of 16 yards. (Still no 20-plus-yard runs in 2023).

Meanwhile, partner Kaytron Allen carried only six times after suffering some type of injury. Guard JB Nelson also was carted away early on.

There were few open lanes for Singleton and backup Trey Potts.

This, all, against one of the worst defenses in the nation against the run.

Defensive wave: Welcome, Zane Durant, KJ Winston

Even in perhaps its sloppiest effort yet, this Penn State defense continued to dominate at a national-caliber rate.

One reason why: It may be the deepest unit in the Big Ten and beyond.

Last week, the edge rushers led the night.

On Saturday, a defensive tackle and a safety enforced their will like never before.

Zane Durant was powerful inside with four tackles − three of them behind scrimmage. His fourth-quarter hit on Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant near the goal line knocked him from the game.

Meanwhile, hard-hitting safety KJ Winston is increasing his impact by the week. He was everywhere Saturday with a game-high five tackles, four solo.

The power of No. 11: What is Penn State football's ST1X C1TY, and who lives there? Hint: LaVar Arrington knows

Ranking White Out memories: Your favorite Penn State football White Out? Here are the top 8 moments ...

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: James Franklin, Drew Allar vs. Northwestern