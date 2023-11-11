Drew Allar by the numbers: How Penn State QB fares vs. vaunted Michigan defense

Penn State football was outlasted by Ohio State when the teams met earlier in this season. The Nittany Lions will have a chance to make amends against another tough Big Ten East opponent Saturday, with the Wolverines coming into Happy Valley (with coach Jim Harbaugh suspended, no less).

Among the keys to that game will be Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. The former five-star recruit and top-ranked quarterback has had a solid season for the Nittany Lions, but after a conservative game against the Buckeyes, there were murmured questions about why James Franklin didn't do more to stretch out the Ohio State defense.

Indeed, going by volume, Allar hasn't put up the most eye-popping numbers. Where he stands out is his efficiency, at least by basic metrics. The sophomore has completed over 60 percent of his passes and has thrown 20 touchdown passes against just one interception.

Since the Ohio State game, however, there has been quite a bit of talk about Allar's intended air yards. There will be those who use derisive names like "Captain Checkdown" to describe Allar's play. To James Franklin, however, that's part of the playbook.

REQUIRED READING: The top 6 Beaver Stadium crowds: Can Penn State football vs. Michigan top 111,000?

“You spend your whole career trying to get quarterbacks to take checkdowns, like every quarterback wants to throw the corner route or the go route or the post. Who's throwing checkdowns in their backyard, right?” Franklin said ahead of the Ohio State game, per SI.com. “Here we got a young kid who's starting for the first time and we can call those plays, and he'll throw the checkdown. And to me, he's doing a really good job of keeping the main thing the main thing, which is protecting the football, trying to create explosive plays when they're there but not forcing them and managing the game.”

How, ultimately, do Allar's numbers fare so far this season as Penn State goes up against a staunch Michigan defense? Here's a look at the PSU quarterback so far this year.

Drew Allar stats

Drew Allar's stats corroborate that he's a quarterback who isn't going to take a lot of unnecessary risks, something that might have to change Saturday against Michigan.

One of the more interesting stats regarding Allar is that, by NCAA metrics, he isn't an especially efficient passer. It would be more accurate to say he's not mistake-prone. Allar ranks 55th in the country in passing efficiency per NCAA.com, sitting at 140.34, right in the neighborhood of K.J. Jefferson in Arkansas and Garrett Greene at West Virginia.

While an imperfect metric, the validity can start to be measured in who sits at the top. This year the top 10 includes Jayden Daniels of LSU, J.J. McCarthy at Michigan, Bo Nix from Oregon, and Michael Penix Jr. at Washington.

Completions Attempts Completion % Yards Yards/Attempt Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 181 288 62.8% 1,895 6.6 20 1 140.3

On the surface, 20 touchdowns to one interception is never a bad thing to see. But Allar's yards per attempt is tied for 86th in the country. And it isn't that he's incapable. In Week 1 against West Virginia, Allar climbed the pocket and threw on the run from his own 35-yard line to the West Virginia 32-yard line for what would be a 72-yard touchdown pass. Against Indiana he had a 57-yard touchdown pass that landed in the bread basket of KeAndre Lambert about 33 air yards downfield. His arm was what made him so coveted out of high school, after all.

Drew Allar vs. Michigan

If there was ever a time to cut loose, it's in this game.

REQUIRED READING: What is James Franklin's record vs. Michigan? How Penn State has fared vs. Wolverines

Michigan is second in the country in passing efficiency defense at 95.56, and the best in the nation in passing yards per attempt allowed at 5.68.

Michigan's defense will likely play Saturday's game a lot like Ohio State did. They'll give up the flat and trust the speed of their defense to close in on checkdowns quickly, while putting emphasis on the second level and challenging Allar deep. Allar went 18-for-42 in that game for 191 yards and a touchdown.

Bottomline

One important thing to hammer home: Allar has not been bad by any stretch of the imagination. But the way things are, he isn't being tasked with creating plays. That won't stand against a Michigan defense that hasn't allowed any playmakers to break out this season.

Even with the talk of efficiency and yards per attempt, Penn State is sixth in the country at 40.2 points per game. So results-oriented types would not be out of line to say what the Nittany Lions are doing is working. The problem is that Ohio State is Penn State's most challenging data point by far this season, and that is a poor reflection of what the Penn State offense can do.

Perhaps playing the Wolverines later in the season with that marquee game under their belts will help the Nittany Lions. But for the second time in his young career, Allar is going to be asked to be a creator for Penn State. It's an early shot at redemption for a quarterback who is going to get a lot of opportunities to make an impact moving forward.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Drew Allar stats: How Penn State QB fares vs vaunted Michigan football