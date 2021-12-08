Can Drew Allar be the next best Penn State quarterback?

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6′-foot-4.5″

Weight: 228 Ib

Hometown: Medina, OH

High School: Medina High School

Twitter: @AllarDrew

Committed: March 8, 2021

247 Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rivals.com: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Overview:

Drew Allar has been talked about multiple times throughout his senior season. He has had a sensational high school career that even got him upgraded to a five-star quarterback by 247 Sports.

With Sean Clifford graduating (Note: Clifford hasn’t officially said he is not coming back in 2022 at this time), Allar comes in and will likely compete for the starting job for Penn State next season.

Like Clifford, Allar is another Ohio native who is just a few short hours from State College. After being recruited by first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, Allar has received tons of high praise before officially enrolling at Penn State.

Photo credit: Akron Beacon-Journal

Allar has the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks to come out of State College. Not only does he have the build, but he also plays with poise a lots of patient in the pocket.

As a passer, Allar has impressive arm strength and is extremely accurate, throwing just four interceptions his senior season.

One thing Clifford has shown a few flashes of was his athleticism. Allar is the same way but better. As mentioned, he is patient and does a nice job to extend plays, which will be crucial for Penn State’s offense.

Penn State has plenty to look forward to with the talent and potential of Allar. With James Franklin locked in for the next 10 years, it’s Drew Allar time in Happy Valley.

