Drew Allar, NCAA record-holder? How his Penn State football streak ended vs. Indiana

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Drew Allar, quite possibly, has already broken an NCAA record.

The best in college football ever, this Penn State football true sophomore.

Maybe, maybe not, according to the NCAA.

Allar's streak of not throwing an interception to start his career ended Saturday in Beaver Stadium against the free-falling Indiana Hoosiers, of all teams.

Oct 28, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium.

At about the worst time and place, possible.

Allar threw his interception in the middle of the fourth quarter, while protecting a slim three-point lead. The Hoosiers took over at the 21.

The Hoosiers tied the game, 24-24, a few plays later.

NCAA officials said they believe Allar may own the record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career — but cannot be completely certain just yet.

Allar had thrown 311 career passes without an interception — including 60 during his freshman season.

The time is now: 'We're chasing greatness.' Why Penn State football is (truly) ready for Ohio State

The issue: At some point in the past decade, the NCAA inadvertently stopped tracking the stat beyond freshman seasons, said Jeff Williams, the NCAA's associate director of media coordination and statistics. He said his organization will continue to research the matter.

The previous record? NCAA officials confirmed that Robert Griffin III's initial 209 career passes without an INT was considered the benchmark — though they all came during his freshman season at Baylor in 2008.

Most important games: How big is Penn State football vs. Ohio State? Ranking the Lions 9 biggest Big Ten games

Joe Burrow, for example, fell just shy of 200 interception-less passes to start his career at Ohio State and LSU, said Dave Worlock director of media coordination and statistics.

The NCAA record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception in a season is 428 (Colby Cameron, Louisiana Tech, in 2012). Cameron also holds the mark for most consecutive passes attempted in multiple seasons without an interception (444; 2011-12).

