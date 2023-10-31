Drew Allar named to Davey O’Brien Award’s Class of 2023

Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar is one of 35 candidates for one of the nation’s top passing awards. The Davey O’Brien Award revealed its official list of candidates for this year’s quarterback award.

Allar has completed 61.4% of his pass attempts for 1,655 yards and 16 touchdowns with just 1 interception this season. Allar broke a streak of 311 consecutive pass attempts without an interception to start a college football career without an interception this past week.

From the list of 35 finalists, a list of 16 semifinalists will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Finalists will then be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and a winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Friday, Dec. 8.

Penn State has two all-time winners of the Davey O’Brien Award. Todd Blackledge was the first of two Nittany Lions to win the award in 1982. Kerry Collins later won the award in 1994.

Last year’s winner of the Davey O’Brien Award was Max Duggan of TCU. The last Big Ten quarterback to win the award was Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire