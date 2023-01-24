Drew Allar mentioned in Heisman Trophy Discussion

The Heisman Trophy is the biggest prize in college football for an individual player. It is arguably the most recognizable award regardless of the sport and for Penn State, it hasn’t been in State College since 1973 when John Cappelletti become the first and only Heisman Trophy winner in school history.

That may change next year, or beyond, with Drew Allar going under center for the team. Sports Illustrated released their early favorites for the award ranked 10th was the upcoming Penn State starting quarterback.

He currently sits ahead of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, which has to make Penn State fans happy after seeing McCarthy lead Michigan to the season they had. Other notable passers around him in terms of odds include LSU‘s Jayden Daniels and Tennessee‘s Joe Milton.

Fellow Nittany Lion and freshman star Nick Singleton also found himself being mentioned to win the award. Ironically he was mentioned alongside Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

Drew Allar's Heisman Trophy odds worth monitoring

The 2022 recruiting class was one of the more notable ones in college football last year in terms of skill players and making an immediate impact. Singleton and Allar are the stars but other freshmen such as Kaytron Allen and Abdul Carter had fantastic freshman seasons for the Nittany Lions.

All in all, Penn State is looking to be in contention for being a top-ten team once again after a surprising 2022 campaign. They went from being unranked before the year to finish in the top ten and while that is great, it leaves expectations that a now rather young team will have to answer for starting in September when they open the season against West Virginia.

Perhaps James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich can continue to show they have cards up their sleeves and maybe they add a College Football Playoff appearance and Heisman Trophy to their growing trophy case.

Previewing the Penn State linebackers in 2023

