Drew Allar injured in Penn State’s win vs. Rutgers

Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar Saturday’s game early in the third quarter with an apparent injury, leaving Beau Pribula to run the offense for the remainder of the game. After inheriting a 10-6 lead, Pribula helped guide the Nittany Lions to a 27-6 victory over Rutgers to improve to 9-2 on the season. The win helps keep Penn State in the mix for a New Years Six bowl game.

Allar took a rough, but clean, hit while running with the football on a run up the middle. He took contact as he was going down without clearly giving himself up, which would have drawn a penalty on the Scarlet Knights. Allar stayed in for one more play and was way off the mark on a pass to the right side of the field. He came out of the game immediately following the incompletion and did not return.

Penn State’s defense gave up some long drives to Rutgers on a couple of occasions, including the first offensive drive by the Rutgers offense in the first quarter that ended with a field goal. Rutgers drove down to the 1-yard line but had the ball pushed back due to a holding penalty. Penn State trailed 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and was locked in a tight 10-6 battle at halftime after Rutgers kicked a field goal to close out the first half.

Kaytron Allen rushed for two touchdowns and 69 yards in the game. Nick Singleton added 61 yards on 11 rushing attempts as Penn State is still without a 100-yard game from either running back this season. Pribula ended the game leading the Nittany Lions in rushing with 71 yards. Penn State combined for 234 rushing yards and let the running game take care of business after halftime.

Penn State’s defense held Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai to just 39 rushing yards on 16 carries. Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed 10-of-16 passes for 130 yards but lost a fumble and was intercepted, which led to 10 points by Penn State. Penn State has not given up a touchdown to Rutgers in Happy Valley since 1994.

Penn State will close out the regular season next Friday, Nov. 24 with a Black Friday game against Michigan State. The game will be played in Detroit’s Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions and it will appear in primetime on NBC.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire