Drew Allar injured, leaves game as Penn State football struggles with Rutgers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State football was hit with an unexpected quarterback change.

Drew Allar abruptly left another potential defensive domination of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Beaver Stadium early in the third quarter in the middle of an offensive series.

Allar jogged to the sideline, in visible pain, almost immediately after picking up 8 yards and a first down on the Nittany Lions' initial drive of the second half. He took the following snap and threw it awkwardly out of bounds and incomplete.

It appeared that he may have injured his arm or shoulder on the running play. It was his third planned run of the afternoon and he had picked up good chunks of yards on each.

But Allar is prized for his throwing potential, not his running.

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) carries the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Redshirt freshman Beau Pribula came in and quickly provided a jolt with a 39-yard run into the red zone. But even that didn't hold up for this ever-struggling offense.

Pribula's fourth-and-short run from the 4-yard line was stuffed, turning the ball over with a precarious 10-6 lead and 9:34 to play in the third.

Allar was just 6-of-13 passing for 79 yards before leaving.

Meet 'new' PSU leaders: 5 things to know about Penn State football's new leaders: Ja'Juan Seider, Ty Howle

What's next for Franklin, PSU? Why Penn State football coach James Franklin had to fire OC Mike Yurcich | commentary

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football vs. Rutgers: Drew Allar injured, Beau Pribula in