Drew Allar bounces back from pick with TD pass as Penn State outlasts Indiana

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Drew Allar was tested against Indiana at State College on Saturday in Big Ten play.

The quarterback threw his first interception and it led to a field goal that enabled the Hoosiers to tie the Nittany Lions at 24.

How would Allar handle the negative play? With aplomb.

Allar threw a pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith that was good for 57 yards.

The PAT made it 31-24.

Indiana had three timeouts left and a chance to tie the game but it wasn’t about to happen.

The Nittany Lions forced a fumble out of the back of the end zone and Penn State had a safety and 33-24 advantage, which was the final score.

Penn State scored 12 points off three Hoosier turnovers.

