Dressel wins 100m butterfly at US trials to book Olympic title defense in Paris

Caeleb Dressel is set to defend his 100m butterfly title at the Paris Olympics after a victory at the US Olympic swimming trials (Sarah Stier)

Caeleb Dressel powered to victory in the 100m butterfly to cap an emotional US Olympic swimming trials on Saturday, lining up another title defense at the Paris Games after a lengthy break from the sport.

Dressel seized control with his trademark explosive start, led at the wall and won in 50.19sec, with 17-year-old Thomas Heilman second in 50.80.

Heilman had already won the 200m fly to become the youngest US male swimmer to book an Olympic berth since 15-year-old Michael Phelps and 17-year-old Aaron Pierson competed at the 2000 Sydney Games.

He flew home in the outside lane one to edge 21-year-old Dare Rose by four-hundredths of a second.

"This is truly the hardest part," Dressel said of the pressure-cooker US trials, where only the top two finishers in each event can secure an individual Olympic berth.

"It's tough to make the team here, and that's how it should be," said Dressel, who won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics to confirm his superstar status but abruptly stepped away from the sport in 2022.

"I think I've felt every emotion that I'm capable of," Dressel said of the rollercoaster nine-day trials, held this year in the stunning, potentially intimidating atmosphere of Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

"It's tough. So really the motto is one stroke at a time. You've got to turn the dial on, then turn it off and just when you can go to bed. So I'm happy to be done," said Dressel, who has been cheered on this week by his wife, Meghan, with their four-month-old son, August, along for the ride.

Kate Douglass added an impressive victory in the 200m individual medley in 2min 06.79sec to her 100m free and 200m breaststroke wins this week.

Alex Walsh was second in 2:07.86 and the pair head to Paris aiming to improve on their performances at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, where Walsh took silver and Douglass earned bronze behind Japanese gold medallist Yui Ohashi.

bb/js