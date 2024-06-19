Dressage course aims to boost diversity in the sport

Fatima, a 13-year-old student on the course, said dressage was her "favourite thing to do" [BBC]

A dressage course for young horse-riders from under-represented backgrounds is aiming to boost diversity in the sport.

British Dressage, the sport’s governing body, is running the pilot scheme for riders from Summerfield Stables, a community riding school in Hall Green, Birmingham.

Ten students from the stables have been selected to take part in a six-week training course at Solihull Riding Club that finishes on Thursday.

“This is my favourite thing to do,” said Fatima, 13, one of the students taking part.

A survey last year found equestrian sports overall were viewed as "elitist and classist", with many respondents saying racial discrimination affected their ability to access and benefit from such activities.

British Equestrian, an umbrella group whose members include British Dressage, commissioned the research and its chief executive said last year the sector must “seize the chance” to address this issue.

'Dressage can be for you'

“We’re committed to breaking down the barriers to participation and we feel that projects like this absolutely showcase that dressage is accessible for all,” Emma Bayliss, from British Dressage, said of the pilot course in Solihull.

“Part of our strategy is to make this sport more accessible and [show] that no matter your experience, your background, or your ability, dressage can be for you,” she told BBC Midlands Today.

In dressage, riders must guide their horse through a series of moves in a rectangular arena, while getting the horse to perform its moves in an elegant way.

Following the pilot course, British Dressage plans to host a second cohort from Summerfield Stables and run more courses elsewhere in the country later this year.

“When I found out I was doing this course, I was so happy,” said Phoebe, 12, one of the students on the pilot course.

“I was almost running around the whole yard, I was so excited.”

