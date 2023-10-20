How the dress shoe fell out of fashion – and what to wear instead

With trainers now office wear, what does this mean for smart shoes? - Getty

Where the solid “thwack” of an authoritative Oxford shoe once stalked the corridors of power, now it’s more of a sporty “squeak”, because from corporate offices to the hallowed halls of government, trainers are becoming if not de rigeur then completely acceptable. Where once your father might polish his handsome dress shoes on a Sunday evening in preparation for the week ahead, now the average man simply pulls on a pair of kicks as he heads out of the door.

Last month, the US Senate imposed a hard and fast dress code focusing on business attire, due to a recent slackening of standards – Senator John Fetterman was photographed in the Senate wearing a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and trainers. Yesterday it was announced that Church’s – revered makers of just about the finest formal footwear in the business and bought by Prada in 1999 – has embarked on a huge cost-cutting drive to counter the fact it lost £23 million last year. And earlier in the week, it was revealed that British shoemakers Trickers had posted losses of over £300,000 last year. The outfitter to King Charles specialises in formal, proper shoes, the likes of which seem to be increasingly redundant in our casual wardrobes. So is the dusty old dress shoe drifting into retirement?

Formal: Gregory Peck in 1962 - Silver Screen Collection

“I first noticed this shift a decade ago,” says Tim Little, creative director of Grenson, the British shoe brand that still crafts its shoes at a traditional Northampton factory. “Pitti Uomo (the Italian menswear fair) is a great place to get a sense of where menswear is going, and it was here that I first noticed the move from formal shoes to trainers. I spoke to one retailer who used to sell 80 per cent dress shoes and 20 per cent trainers; they’d recently seen a swing to the exact opposite percentages. Something seismic happened with men’s footwear becoming way more casual.”

Casual: David Beckham pairing a suit with white trainers - Getty

The influence of sportswear and “athleisure” on the way men dress has been monumental over the past decade; suits sales have declined dramatically, and these days you’re more likely to see a fellow pair his smart jacket with chinos and a polo shirt than you are the full kit and caboodle of tie, shirt, cufflinks and proper, glossy shoes. According to Allied Market Research, the global trainer market was valued at £107 billion in 2021, with that figure projected to grow to £177 billion by 2031. A study this year in the States found that corporate job descriptions listing “casual” dress had leapt by 80 per cent, and even old institutions in the City have relaxed their dress codes. All of which means that smarter footwear styles are suffering somewhat.

Formal: George Clooney proving that dress shoes still have a place on the red carpet - Getty

James Massey, founder of luxury PR firm Massey Style, has decided to hang up the polished Oxfords and opt for trainers instead. “I found joy in rebuilding my old trainer collection and there’s pleasure in getting rather geeky about it all,” says Massey; the attention to detail given to the finesse of a brogue or Derby translating into the finer points of the way an exclusive, limited-edition trainer is made. “I find that clients are as likely as anyone to wear trainers, although of course certain places don’t allow them; it’s formal shoes only for Harry’s Bar.”

Casual: The Prince and Princess of Wales embracing the trainers trend - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Amongst City stalwarts, things have shifted immeasurably towards casual too. “I have to admit, I think of formal shoes as something for weddings, funerals and Christenings these days,” says Franics, a lawyer at a globally recognised, “Magic Circle” of law firms in the City. “Blended working obviously plays a part, but generally on the days I’m in the office I’m in a blazer, shirt and chinos with a pair of trainers. Maybe deck shoes in summer, but rarely properly smart shoes. I think we’re also on our feet a great deal more than our dads might have been – we’re going to the gym, socialising after work – and to be honest they’re just really uncomfortable.”

Formal: Stephen Colbert and Daniel Craig staying loyal to smart shoes - Getty

Tellingly, “comfort” is a word that comes up again and again. Once you’ve dipped your trussed-up old toes into the balmy waters of cushiony trainers, forcing your feet into a hardened pair of Derbys seems like a form of torture. Even as Men’s Style Editor of this fine establishment, I wear my heavy-duty black Church’s Derbys perhaps once a week, if that. “One thing I’ve learnt in 30 years of experience in the men’s footwear business is that comfort will always win. Once men get a taste for it, it stays. People may have mocked brands like Ugg, Crocs, Birkenstock, but they remain popular for a reason. And they hit the right price point too; trainers are always going to be cheaper,” says Little.

Formal: Stanley Tucci at the National Portrait Gallery - Getty

That said, not all trainers are created equal. We’ve come a long way from the just-for-the-gym varieties of trainers in recent decades, with menswear e-tailer Mr Porter devoting a whole section to “luxury trainers” and a focus on less visibly “sporty” trainers – mesh, logos, designed for actual physical activity – and more on sophisticated, grown-up interpretations of the trainer. Suede and leather varieties, with minimal detailing, are discreet and sleek enough to wear with a suit and still look smart and “together”.

Casual: Timothee Chalamet - Gotham

“I actually think of them as ‘invisible’ trainers,” says political lobbyist Pierre Shepherd. “My job involves formal situations – sometimes I can be meeting an ambassador or a politician – but it also involves being on my feet a lot and I need comfortable shoes. What works for me are trainers, in dark colours and minimal design because they don’t shout or look obvious. You can’t really tell that they’re trainers,” he says.

And as trainers get smarter and more elevated, certain design flourishes are aping the codes of dress shoes too. “We notice a huge demand for grown-up, really elegant trainers,” says Little. “So I started to add details such as brogueing to bridge the gap between smart and casual. Also, a sole in the same colour as the upper helps blend in easier and looks more dressy.” Less Gap Year student, more Cary Grant, if you will.

Smart vs casual: which pair would you choose?

Atlas trainers, £220, axelarigato.com, Leather trainers, £225, grenson.com

Oxford shoes, £80, marksandspencer.com; Nathaniel Monk shoe, £59, jonesbootmaker.com