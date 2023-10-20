Will Dreshaun Ross, a star dual-sport athlete, have to choose between wrestling and football?

When Dreshaun Ross and Danarii Mickel met in the championship match of the Iowa state wrestling tournament, the two opponents were more than familiar with each other.

The two freshmen – a glimpse at the future of wrestling in Iowa – had wrestled three times in the regular season and Ross had won all three matches (17-7 in the first meeting, 3-1 in overtime the second match, 5-1 in the conference championship).

It was an even first period at Wells Fargo Arena, but as the second and third periods went on – and Ross built a lead – the Fort Dodge phenom seemed to pick up energy. He remained patient and wrestled with intelligence.

The official blew his whistle, signaling the end of the match. Ross flexed his arms, screamed ‘Let’s go,’ and high-fived his coach in celebration.

With an 8-1 decision, he had just won a state title at 195 pounds.

It was a history-making moment for Ross, who became the first-ever freshman to win a 3A state title in that weight class since it was introduced in 2012 – and he is believed to be the heaviest freshman state champion in Iowa’s largest class.

But little did Ross know that his success on the mat would open doors in a different sport: Football.

More: Recruiting mailbag: Top 2026 and 2027 recruits, updates on Ra'Shawd Davis and Zay Robinson

An early start in sports, following in his family's footsteps

Ross’s father, Andre, didn’t grow up in a wrestling family, but he did pick up the sport in middle school. He was a successful high school wrestler in North Carolina before continuing his career at Iowa Central.

It was there that Andre met his wife, Amy. The couple had five children: Alaysha, Drevon, Alexis, Damarion and Dreshaun.

Fort Dodge’s freshman phenom may be the best wrestler in the family at just 15 years old, but he took his lumps growing up with four older siblings, three of whom dabbled in wrestling.

“When he was little, he used to take his butt whoopings,” Andre said. “He’d be little and he’d still be giving them a match, but they pretty much would beat him.”

So, even though Ross started competing at 3 years old, he's really been a wrestler since birth.

When Andre took Ross’ older brother, Damarion, to Sebolt Wrestling Academy, Dreshaun was only 6 years old. But he was big for his age and had already been battle-tested. Andre asked TJ Sebolt to give Dreshaun a chance.

“TJ was like, ‘I typically don’t let 6-year-olds in because they’re just a little young for the club,’” Andre said. “I asked if he could try it and I took him to his first practice. TJ looks at both my boys and he’s like, ‘Who’s 6?’ I pointed at Dreshaun and he’s like, ‘Holy crap, he’s big.’”

Ross was tall for his age – and at 6-foot-4 now, he hasn’t stopped growing – but that didn’t mean he was guaranteed success. Andre admitted that Dreshaun got “his butt kicked a little bit” as the youngest in the room.

He was always wrestling up, going up against sixth graders as a third grader or taking on his older brothers at home. That helped him continue to get stronger.

It didn’t take long before Ross became one of the top wrestlers not just in Iowa, but in the country.

Success in wrestling leads to potential in football

Ross won his first wrestling state title on February 18.

Two days later, on February 20, he landed his first Division I football offer from Iowa. Purdue offered one day later, and Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas State and Kansas have followed suit in the months since.

It was not the attention that Ross expected after playing just one season of high school football, in which he recorded 46 total tackles.

More: What we learned from Week 8 of the Iowa high school football season

“Oh, not really, I didn’t expect this,” Ross said. “I didn’t really think of it like that until I actually started to get those offers.”

Ross played football as a child. Up until the summer before his freshman year, though, it was all about wrestling. He decided to go out for varsity as a freshman, and it worked out well, for both Ross and the Dodgers.

Fort Dodge football coach Nik Moser knew he was getting something special in Ross. Even before getting to high school, Ross was well-known in the area because of wrestling. It was because of wrestling that Moser knew, physically, that Ross could play high school football.

He just needed to learn the game.

“He’s progressed so much from his freshman year to sophomore year, and we’re lucky enough to have two more years for that progression,” Moser said. “It’s going to make him turn into one of the better football players I’ve seen.”

After producing solely on defense last season, Ross is a two-way star at Fort Dodge this year. He is the Dodgers’ leading rusher, with 729 yards and eight touchdowns on over 100 carries. He even has two receptions for 47 yards.

Ross is Fort Dodge’s leading tackler, with 61.5 total takedowns, 11 tackles for loss and one sack.

With his growth on the football field, it’s no surprise that Ross is collecting Division I offers before college coaches are even allowed to reach out to him on their own.

But for those who interact with Ross on a daily basis, it’s not all that obvious that he is one of the more sought-after recruits in the 2026 class. That’s because the sophomore star isn’t cocky about his offers.

More: The Des Moines Register's top 10 Iowa high school football linebackers for 2023

“He got an offer from Kansas, and my wife had to say, ‘Dreshaun, you talked to Kansas the other day and didn’t tell us anything?’” Andre said. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, I forgot about it.’ He doesn’t make it a big deal. He’s still a kid at heart.”

That kid, though, has made a nationally known name for himself, and he has two more years of high school sports to get even better.

Moser, a former college football player himself, knows that Ross will only improve from here. He can only speak to the football side of things, but there is nothing he doesn’t think Ross can achieve.

“I really wouldn’t want to put a ceiling on him,” Moser said. “I don’t know much about the wrestling side, but on the football side, he’s just barely scratching the surface. And I think his ceiling is as high as anybody I’ve seen at the high school level.”

Will Ross have to choose between wrestling and football?

Andre gets the question all the time: Is Dreshaun going to wrestle or play football in college, or will he try to do both?

That’s not something the Ross family, as a whole, has even considered at this point. They even like to tease the youngest child, saying it’s crazy that he has so many offers for football because he’s a wrestler, not a football player.

“It’s definitely fun,” Andre said. “But we’re just sitting back, letting him get the offers and just letting him be a kid. We’re not putting any pressure on him.”

So, what about that question that lingers in everyone’s minds about one of the top wrestlers in the country and a budding football star?

“We really haven’t talked about it, and that’s the truth,” Andre said. “He’s only 15, you know.”

Wrestling in college isn’t out of the question, but Ross doesn’t have all the offers, yet. The timeline for when college wrestling coaches are allowed to directly contact recruits means Ross most likely won’t receive any offers until after his sophomore year wraps up.

But even if he picks up offers for both sports, he might not have to choose.

Ross could look to the example of a training partner at Sebolt, Ben Keuter, who committed to Iowa for both football and wrestling.

More: Iowa's Ben Kueter ramping up wrestling and football duties

“To see someone I’ve practiced with and has taught me things go and do that, it’s made me think about doing it, without a doubt,” Ross said.

One of the best dual-sport athletes in the state shies away from attention

There are big things in store for Ross, regardless of whether he chooses football or wrestling or opts to do both at the next level.

He’s a rising star in football, still learning the game but bringing a lot of natural athleticism to the field.

As a wrestler, he’s among the best pound-for-pound athletes in the nation, and with Kueter having graduated, Ross could very well be the standard of Iowa high school wrestling over the next three years.

Just don’t tell that to Ross.

“Yeah, I don’t like it,” he responded with a nervous chuckle when asked if he hated the attention.

Because, as Andre said, he wants to be a normal kid, not a high school athlete put on a pedestal. There is much more to Ross than what he does on the mat or on the gridiron – from excelling in school to beating his brothers in bowling.

More: Southeast Polk back at No. 1 in Iowa high school rankings after 3 OT win against Dowling

“I see myself as any other normal kid,” Ross said. “I’m just a high schooler who loves doing sports.”

And above all his athletic accomplishments, it’s Ross’ personality that sets him apart, at least according to his high school coach.

“He’s a stand-up kid,” Moser said. “The maturity that he shows is uncanny for a sophomore. In terms of his success, it starts with his personal drive, and his parents have done a really good job of raising him. He does the right things, all the time.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross, a wrestling phenom and top football recruit