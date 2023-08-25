Drenching tropical downpours on tap for rain-soaked Maritimes

Another weekend brings another threat for drenching rains across much of the Maritimes, with the heaviest totals likely for areas that have seen serious flooding in recent weeks.

It’s been an exceptionally rainy summer for much of the Maritimes. Halifax is close to measuring 200 percent of their normal rainfall since June. Normally, above-seasonal rains in the summer are attributable to tropical systems, but all of this rain fell without any tropical systems or their remnants hitting the region so far this season.

ATLMoisture

Meanwhile, forecasters will be closely watching Franklin during the final week of August. While there is considerable uncertainty at this time, there is the chance for it to track north of Canada's East Coast, possibly impacting the Atlantic provinces in the days to come.

Friday and Saturday

Areas: The Maritimes

Timing: Late Friday and Saturday

ATLRain

Weather: We’re on the lookout for 40-60 mm of rain for portions of the Maritimes through this weekend.

This region is on a higher-than-usual alert with these incoming systems due to the immense rainfall already accumulated over the summer. The culprits behind those hefty rains were slow-moving systems that tapped into plentiful tropical moisture streaming in from the south, a setup we’ll see again late Friday into Saturday.

A low-pressure system pushing into the region will bring heavy rains and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. We’ll see rain begin late on Friday and continue into Saturday for most.

Rainfall totals of 40-60 mm are possible throughout the region, especially in Nova Scotia, eastern Prince Edward Island, and coastal portions of New Brunswick. Elsewhere, general totals of 20-40 mm are possible.

ATLTiming

All eyes on Tropical Storm Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin is slowly gathering steam in the western Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters expect Franklin to grow into a hurricane as it slowly moves north through the western Atlantic, heading in the general direction of Atlantic Canada. However, a complicated pattern over the Atlantic will ultimately guide its path, leading to high uncertainty in its exact path and strength. Keep a close watch on the system through the week for potential impacts on the region.

FranklinTrack

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

Use extreme caution in areas that may experience localized flooding during and after heavy rains. Never try to drive across a flooded roadway. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late, and the road may have been washed out beneath the water. It only takes a small amount of water for a vehicle to lose traction and begin floating, endangering both the lives of the occupants and their rescuers.

Be sure to check back for the latest on conditions across the Maritimes.

