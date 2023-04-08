Dreary A-Day ends in 24-24 tie

The Auburn Tigers ended their spring practice on Saturday on a cold, rainy day at Jordan-Hare Stadium for A-Day.

In a unique format that featured the defense beginning the game with a 24-0 lead, the Auburn offense did just enough to end the game with a 24-24 tie on Saturday.

The weather played a role in the game ending in a tie, however, head coach Hugh Freeze was willing to break the tie before an overwhelming amount of silence changed his mind.

“I did give the option to the coordinators on the headset. I said, ‘Look, our ones, twos, and threes got the same amount of possessions. Do y’all want to go ones right here from the three-yard line for the win or loss, one play?’ They were quiet for a long time on that,” Freeze said after the game. “They didn’t give me an answer for a while and I said, ‘Are you going to answer?’ and they said, ‘Let’s leave it a tie,’ so I’m happy with the way it ended.”

When reflecting on his first spring practice as the head coach of Auburn, Freeze says that he was pleased with his team’s attitude and effort.

“Overall, I think our first spring and the 15 days that our kids gave us had some great energy and effort,” Freeze said. “We took the right step toward building some foundational things that we’re going to have to lean on to compete next year in this league. I’m pleased with our staff and there is a lot of good we can take from the 15 days.”

Here’s a breakdown of how 2023’s edition of A-Day played out:

1st quarter: Auburn D 24 Auburn O 7

Robby Ashford began the day as the Tigers’ quarterback. In the first drive, he led the Tigers on an 11-play drive that ended with a seven-yard scamper to put Auburn’s offense on the board, 7-0. On the opening drive, Ashford had an 11-yard rush on a keeper, and running back Damari Alston broke open a 20-yard run.

[autotag]T.J. Finley[/autotag] and [autotag]Holden Geriner[/autotag] took turns at QB for Auburn’s second offensive drive of the game. Over the final 5:39 of the first quarter, the offense gained 33 yards, with running back [autotag]Sean Jackson[/autotag] being the key player as he gained 38 yards in the quarter. A seven-yard sack by [autotag]Hayden Brice[/autotag] ended the quarter.

2nd quarter: Auburn D 24 Auburn O 10

The offense took just 15 snaps in the 2nd quarter and ended the half with a 19-yard field goal by [autotag]Evan McGuire[/autotag] to trim the defense’s lead to 24-10.

USF transfer [autotag]Brian Battie[/autotag] opened the quarter by receiving five straight carries that totaled 33 yards. The first drive of the offense ended with a missed 49-yard field goal by [autotag]Evan McPherson[/autotag].

Ashford returned as the quarterback on the next drive. In the final minutes of the first half, Ashford rushed 10 yards for a first down, and completed a 39-yard pass to [autotag]Tar’varish Dawson[/autotag], which set up Auburn with a first-and-goal inside the 10-yard line.

3rd quarter- Auburn D 24 Auburn O 24

As expected with heavy rainfall, kickers would highlight the 3rd quarter.

After missing a field goal in the 2nd quarter, McPherson connected on two field goals, including the game-tying kick as time expired in the quarter.

Auburn’s lone touchdown in the quarter took place during Auburn’s second possession of the stanza. The offense marched 65 yards on 11 plays and would end the drive with a three-yard rush by Justin Jones. Auburn succeeded on its’ two-point play on a Geriner rush.

4th quarter- Auburn D 24 Auburn O 24

Due to increased rainfall, the 3rd and 4th quarters were merged, forcing the game to end in a 24-24 tie.

Key offensive stats

PASSING

Holden Geriner (3-5, 17 yards)

Robby Ashford (1-3, 39 yards)

T.J. Finley (1-4, 4 yards)

RUSHING

Sean Jackson (13 rushes, 77 yards)

Damari Alston (5 rushes, 43 yards)

Jarquez Hunter (4 carries, 27 yards)

RECEIVING

Tar’varish Dawson (1 catch, 39 yards)

Landen King (1 catch, 19 yards)

Key defensive stats

TACKLES

Jake Levant (6)

Eugene Asante (5)

D.J. James (4)

Jeffrey M’Ba (3)

Austin Keys (3)

Tony Hunley Jr. (3)

A-Day awards

Offensive MVP: Robby Ashford

Defensive MVP: D.J. James

Special Teams MVP: Alex McPherson

