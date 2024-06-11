'All my dreams came true' - Bradley

[Getty Images]

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley says "all of my dreams came true" after playing a crucial role in Jurgen Klopp's side last season.

After breaking into the senior team, the Northern Ireland international went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions - picking up his first senior goal against Chelsea and a Carabao Cup winner's medal.

The 20-year-old has revealed his hopes to "keep getting better and keeping improving" next season, and said he was "looking forward" to working under new manager Arne Slot.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Bradley said: "It was probably a disappointing end to the season. We wanted more than one cup, but it was a brilliant season on a personal note.

"All my dreams came true in the past 12 months. It has been special and onwards to next season - we want to keep getting better and keep improving.

"Obviously there are going to be massive changes within the club. There will be new ideas and fresh faces. Hopefully it will go well and we can get off to a good start."