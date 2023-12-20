'Dreaming about it': Bolles stars celebrate high school football early signing day

The T-shirts told the story: "Butler just did it."

What Garrison Butler did required a pen, some paper, an old-fashioned fax machine and a connection to the 513 area code that includes the University of Cincinnati.

What it meant was a college football future for a Bolles defensive tackle who once had to wait through uncertain times before making his dream a reality.

"I always knew I'd be in this position," Butler said. "I had some tough times in high school, talking to [college] coaches and them not offering. But it just took that one school to offer me, and then everybody else started coming in."

Bolles quarterback DJ Moore, linebacker Trent Carter and defensive tackle Garrison Butler prepare for their football early signing day ceremonies on December 20, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

'A major blessing': Mandarin trio leads off Jacksonville early football signing period

Butler, joined by quarterback DJ Moore and linebacker Trent Carter, celebrated his gridiron future in a late-Wednesday early signing ceremony for college football inside the Alumni Conference Room near the St. Johns River. The ceremony for the trio wrapped up the opening day of the three-day NCAA early signing period for football, which extends through Friday.

The window again opens for football signings on Feb. 7, 2024.

"I was really nervous going into it," Carter said. "I've been talking to Garrison all day, and we've just been nervous and talking about, 'This is really happening, this is crazy.

"And I guess it's just happened."

GARRISON BUTLER: CINCINNATI 'FITS ME PERFECTLY'

Bolles defensive tackle Garrison Butler is surrounded by family after signing with Cincinnati during football early signing day ceremonies on December 20, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Committed to Cincinnati since announcing his choice with the USA Today Network in May, Butler stood firm with the Bearcats to the end.

"Being able to play all the positions on the D-line, stopping the run, getting after the quarterback, it fits me perfectly and how my playing style is," he said.

When he started, Butler's height -- he's currently listed at 6-2 -- dissuaded some recruiters. But there's no question about his production. After making 50 tackles (17 for loss) as a junior, he stepped up the numbers even further in 2023: 88 tackles, 21 behind the line, with 11 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He also packs big-time upper body strength into a 270-pound package, finishing third in the shot put at the Florida Relays in spring with a heave of 54 feet, 10 inches.

In Cincinnati, he's looking forward to that first sight of snow: "I've never seen snow before." And, beyond the weather, he's looking forward to his first snaps with future teammates that he's met on the recruiting trail.

"I've been building these relationships with them, so it's going to be real great to play some football with them," he said.

DJ MOORE: QUARTERBACK CHOOSES CHANTICLEERS

Bolles quarterback DJ Moore is surrounded by family after signing with Coastal Carolina during football early signing day ceremonies on December 20, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Eight months after committing to Coastal Carolina, Moore made his decision official on Wednesday.

"Everything you need in a program, they have it and it fits for me," Moore said.

A quarterback with mobility outside the pocket, he lined up behind center for the Bulldogs on the way to Florida High School Athletic Association semifinals in three consecutive years.

He gained 4,258 passing yards and 43 touchdowns through the air at Bolles, but he's not focusing on past achievements or even the signing-day hoopla itself. Moore said he's already planning ahead for the first steps in his college career for Coastal Carolina, which is 7-5 entering Saturday's Hawaii Bowl.

"[Signing] is everything, but it's not," he said. "I know there's a lot more left in me and my career, and I'll be on the field a lot more."

TRENT CARTER: 'DREAM IS COMING TRUE'

Bolles linebacker Trent Carter smiles after donning a Louisville hat during football early signing day ceremonies on December 20, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Not everybody has a hat quite like Trent Carter's.

A wacky shape. A bright color. A Cardinal logo that screams out Louisville.

"I've been wearing it ever since," he said. "A unique hat for signing day."

A hard-hitting linebacker weighing in at 6-3, 217 pounds, Carter worked his way into regular action as a sophomore in 2021, and the recruiting buzz has kept building. He committed to Louisville in May.

"Right after my first season, it started happening and I got my first offer," he said. "I was like shocked after that, and then I realized that my dream is coming true."

Few tacklers on the First Coast can match Carter's prolific production. He finished 2023 with 143 tackles, 16 for loss, to go with a career-high three sacks and two interceptions.

"This is like a crazy moment," Carter said. "I've been dreaming about it since I was a kid."

Northeast Florida early signing day, Wednesday late events

BARTRAM TRAIL: CB Julian Porter, Army.

BOLLES: DT Garrison Butler, Cincinnati; LB Trent Carter, Louisville; QB DJ Moore, Coastal Carolina.

ENGLEWOOD: DB Jalen Scarver, Morgan St.

OAKLEAF: G Quory Ambrose, Presbyterian.

ST. AUGUSTINE: LB Drake Lusk, Bryant.

WEST NASSAU: OL Seth Pettyjohn, Brevard.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Early signing day: Garrison Butler, DJ Moore, Trent Carter at Bolles